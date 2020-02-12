Philadelphia volunteer helps survivors of sexual assault

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PHILADELPHIA -- “Remarkable Women” shines a spotlight on the great work, community service and contributions of women in our local area and across the country. Robin Strough of Burlington County, New Jersey is among four women selected as finalists for “Remarkable Women” as we share their stories all month long. Our Jennifer Lewis-Hall sat down with Strough who dedicates countless hours to making sure survivors of sexual assault get the help they need.

Strough who is a wife, mother, and grandmother shared with Lewis-Hall that she began volunteering for Women Organized Against Rape (WOAR) in Philadelphia after a family member was sexually assaulted. Since that time, she’s spent thousands of hours talking with people on the WOAR hotline and organizing many events and marches. She was a keynote speaker with “Hands Around City Hall.” It’s an event that raises awareness about sexual assault in the month of April by joining hands around City Hall in Philadelphia and conducting a moment of silence for those who have been assaulted.

Strough’s daughter, Jessica Strough, said her mother suffered a brain aneurysm a few years ago, but quickly sprang right back into action with the goal of continuing to plan her events. In addition to WOAR, Strough also dedicates her time to “Take Back The Night Philly.” She plans to be a part of that annual event again as the organization marks its 10th anniversary this year in Philadelphia. Here’s this remarkable woman’s story.