Poodle named ‘Best in Show Award’ at 144th Westminster Dog Show

Posted 2:14 pm, February 12, 2020, by

Siba, the standard poodle competes before winning best in show of the 144th annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on February 11, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Siba, a standard poodle, was selected as Best in Show at the 144th edition of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York on Tuesday.

Siba was chosen from seven finalists in front of a cheering crowd at Madison Square Garden.

It is the fifth time a standard poodle has won Best in Show and the first time since 1991.

The other dogs that made the final round were Hound category — Bourbon, a whippet; Toy — Bono, a Havanese; Herding — Conrad, a Shetland sheepdog; Sporting — Daniel, a golden retriever; Terrier — Vinny, a wire fox terrier; and Working — Wilma, a boxer.

Bourbon won Reserve Best in Show.

Nearly 3,000 dogs from around the world entered the competition.

In 2019, the winner was a wire fox terrier named King.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.