Racine woman accused of striking her ex with car after she ‘found him with another woman’

RACINE — Charnice Tibbs of Racine faces charges for allegedly striking her ex-boyfriend with her car near Roosevelt and Byrd Avenues on Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. Tibbs, 35, faces the following criminal counts:

First degree recklessly endangering safety

Hit-and-run – injury

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police were dispatched to the scene to investigate a report of a man being run over by a vehicle. When an officer arrived on the scene, they found the victim on the grass. The man told officers Tibbs “intentionally hit him with a Pontiac and then hit a nearby Dodge van.” The victim told police his “left knee was dislocated, but was able to pop it back into position” before the officer arrived. The man was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Police spoke with multiple witnesses on the scene. One said, “she observed the Pontiac drove at a high rate of speed and collide with (the victim) and then crash into the Dodge van.” Another said, “the Pontiac struck (the victim) and threw him into the grass and then collided with the Dodge before leaving the scene.”

When interviewed by police, the victim indicated “Tibbs came to his residence and found him with another woman.” He indicated he followed Tibbs outside “and she got into the Pontiac while he was trying to take the license plate off of the Dodge for her. (The victim) said Tibbs drove the Pontiac past the Dodge while he was inside and almost struck him.” Moments later, the complaint says Tibbs drove the Pontiac directly at the victim, “but stopped just short of hitting him. (The victim) said Tibbs then backed up and accelerated forward at a high rate of speed directly towards (the victim) and the Dodge.” The victim told police “he tried to get out of the way, but could not move fast enough and was struck by the Pontiac, throwing him into the grass.”

Tibbs appeared in court on Wednesday, Feb. 12 for an initial appearance. But online records indicate she did not have an attorney. Tibbs is expected back in court for her initial appearance on Feb. 26.