ROCK COUNTY -- As southeast Wisconsin prepares for another round of snow, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation is urging drivers to keep this in mind.

Slow down and move over for emergency vehicles with warning lights flashing. The incident above was captured by a squad dashcam on Sunday, Feb. 9.

Officials say a vehicle slammed into the squad on I-39/90 in Rock County, narrowly injuring several people.