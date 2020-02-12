× Seeking solution to ice cream machine breakdowns, McDonald’s teams up with tech company

CHICAGO — When you’re craving a McFlurry, one of the worst things to hear is that the McDonald’s ice cream machine is broken.

The machines are notorious for being “down.”

People magazine reported there may be a solution — with McDonald’s teaming up with a company called Kytch.

Kytch has developed technology that can help employees manage the machines by correcting mechanical issues caused by human error and making sure the automated cleaning cycle happens on time.

Kytch first introduced the devices in May 2019.

McDonald’s officials did not confirm to People whether any of their locations were using the new device.