Sharp cold front brings snow, then bitter cold

MILWAUKEE — Snow is back in the forecast Wednesday night, Feb. 12. But we’re not expecting quite as much snow as the weekend storm. Right now, the latest forecast calls for a widespread 1-3 inches of snow for our area.

The snow will begin falling lightly after 5 p.m. and should remain light throughout Wednesday evening. Snow should remain off roadways for the first few hours as temperatures remain above freezing.

Snowfall may become heavier overnight for a few hours as lake enhanced bands of snow develop along a sharp cold front. At this point, some snow may begin to stick to roads, but amounts on roadways should be under 1″ by Thursday morning.

By Thursday morning, conditions will improve. But there is a possibility of blowing snow, given that the snow this time around should be light and fluffy.

Much colder behind the cold front for the next few days. Temperatures will be in the teens both Thursday and Friday, with overnight wind chills as cold as 20 below. Warmer weather will arrive by the weekend with another chance of snow on Saturday.