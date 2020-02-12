VinterSköl Musik Festival will showcase ‘music, vendors, beer specials, tours and a variety of food options’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- This weekend the Brewery District is hosting its first VinterSköl Musik Festival. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Best Place getting a preview of the impressive buildings, music, drinks and food options available this Saturday.

About VinterSköl Musik Festival (website)

Held in the beautiful, historic Brewery District, the Nordic-inspired winter celebration will showcase an impressive lineup of music, vendors, beer specials, tours and a variety of food options at several locations.

A ticket to the event will allow access to all of the District’s music venues for VinterSköl, including: Best Place at The Historic Pabst Brewery, Captain Pabst Pilot House (formerly Pabst Milwaukee Brewery & Taproom), Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub, Milwaukee Brewing Company, and Nō Studios. The impressive Milwaukee music lineup is below. Pre-party at the Captain Pabst Pilot House and Best Place at The Historic Pabst Brewery with free brewery and beer history tours beginning at noon and included with the purchase of each ticket.

