Milwaukee man charged in the fatal shooting of Annie Sandifer makes initial appearance in court

February 13, 2020

Antion Haywood

MILWAUKEE — Antion Haywood, the suspect charged in the fatal shooting of a pregnant Milwaukee woman, made his initial appearance in court on Thursday, Feb. 13. Online records indicate cash bond was set at $150,000 — and a preliminary hearing date was set for Feb. 21.

Haywood faces a single charge of first-degree reckless homicide, use of a dangerous weapon. Police now Haywood, 31, was the person who fired the shot that killed Annie Sandifer. Sandifer was on a party bus outside Gene’s Supper Club on the evening of Feb. 1 when she was struck by a stray bullet. She died, but her baby survived — born at just 26 weeks after an emergency c-section.

Annie Sandifer

New documents said Haywood was picked up just six days after the shooting during a traffic stop. On Feb. 7, police went to his house and took his car, which matched the suspect car’s description, while he sat in jail. Three days later, the Milwaukee Police Department asked for help and the FBI offered a $10,000 reward.

Antion Haywood

The next day, a witness identified Haywood as the gunman, saying he appeared to be drunk when he threw a bottle, got behind the wheel and fired shots out of his sunroof.

Investigators found a magazine hidden in a bag of frozen food and five unspent cartridges that matched those found at the scene.

Milwaukee police seek help for Sandifer family

Meanwhile, in the days before charges were filed, loved ones continued to ask the community for prayers as they prepared to lay Sandifer to rest. Milwaukee police asked for donations of baby and newborn supplies, along with new or slightly used toys or educational supplies for kids up to the age of 10, along with monetary donations for Sandifer’s family. Additionally, police were working to organize a pizza and hot dog fundraiser for the family.

If you would like to donate and help with funeral costs, or even the baby’s extensive medical bills, a GoFundMe fundraiser can be found by CLICKING HERE.

