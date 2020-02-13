× Bond set at $500K for Daniel Mares, accused in fatal shooting of Sheboygan man

SHEBOYGAN — One of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan man last week appeared in court on Thursday, Feb. 13.

As bond was being set for Daniel Mares, his attorney took issue with the state’s request to have it set at $1 million.

“She’s asking for a million dollars? Boy, I wish I could be a sports agent, your Honor, and ask for a million dollars. Maybe Antonio Brown would hire me and I could be his agent, but a million dollars is absolutely ridiculous,” Mares’ attorney said.

After a heated exchange, Mares’ bond was set at $500,000.

Mares and 17-year-old Adyson Mihm both face charges for the fatal shooting of Michael Kirsch.