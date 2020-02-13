Wind chill advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday

Bond set at $500K for Daniel Mares, accused in fatal shooting of Sheboygan man

Posted 4:36 pm, February 13, 2020, by

SHEBOYGAN — One of the suspects charged in the fatal shooting of a Sheboygan man last week appeared in court on Thursday, Feb. 13.

As bond was being set for Daniel Mares, his attorney took issue with the state’s request to have it set at $1 million.

“She’s asking for a million dollars? Boy, I wish I could be a sports agent, your Honor, and ask for a million dollars. Maybe Antonio Brown would hire me and I could be his agent, but a million dollars is absolutely ridiculous,” Mares’ attorney said.

After a heated exchange, Mares’ bond was set at $500,000.

Daniel Mares, Adyson Mihm

Mares and 17-year-old Adyson Mihm both face charges for the fatal shooting of Michael Kirsch.

Sheboygan police investigate fatal shooting near 10th and Clara

Sheboygan police investigate fatal shooting near 10th and Clara

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.