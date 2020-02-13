Caught on camera: Man being placed under arrest body slams Ohio officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GROVE CITY, Ohio -- Police in Grove City, Ohio say a man body-slammed an officer who tried to arrest him on Tuesday, Feb. 11. The entire incident was captured by dashcam.

The video shows the suspect fighting officers before picking up one of them -- and then slamming him to the ground.

The officers managed to handcuff the man. The suspect now faces an assault on an officer charge in addition to others.

The officer who was slammed to the ground is OK.

Sources say this incident happened after police responded to a disturbance call from a business in Grove City.