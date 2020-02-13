Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help to ID 2 burglary suspects

Posted 12:10 pm, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 12:16PM, February 13, 2020
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in connection with a burglary that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 12. It happened around 6:15 p.m. near 91st and Custer.

Police say the suspects forced entry into a residence and removed several items.

  • Suspect #1 is described as an African American man, 30-years-old, with a medium to large build. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a checkered hood underneath, and a black knit hat.
  • Suspect # 2 is described as an African American man, 30-years-old, medium build, with a thick mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with hood, gray hat, and blue jeans.

Please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.