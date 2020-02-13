Caught on camera: Milwaukee police seek help to ID 2 burglary suspects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two suspects in connection with a burglary that occurred Wednesday, Feb. 12. It happened around 6:15 p.m. near 91st and Custer.

Police say the suspects forced entry into a residence and removed several items.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American man, 30-years-old, with a medium to large build. He was last seen wearing a black coat with a checkered hood underneath, and a black knit hat.

Suspect # 2 is described as an African American man, 30-years-old, medium build, with a thick mustache. He was last seen wearing a gray coat with hood, gray hat, and blue jeans.

Please call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS with any information.