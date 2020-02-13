DELAVAN -- When you think of flying a kite, winters in Wisconsin probably don't immediately come to mind as the best tie to do it. But they can be. Brian Kramp spent the morning in Delavan getting a preview of this weekend's 7th annual Sky Circus On Ice.
About Sky Circus On Ice (website)
Free Admission and Open to the Public!
Delavan welcomes some of the greatest kite performers in the world for a spectacular show you will not want to miss! In addition to the kite performances, expert ice and snow carvers will display their works of art Downtown Delavan and along the shores of Lake Lawn Resort. There will be concessions and warming stations throughout Lake Lawn Resort. You can also purchase or make your own kite to fly!