Girl Scout cookies sold outside Chicago marijuana dispensary
CHICAGO — Girl Scout cookies were being sold on Tuesday, Feb. 11 outside a marijuana dispensary on Chicago’s north side.
A photo shows the clever young entrepreneur selling the treats outside of Dispensary 33 on N. Clark Street, WGN-TV reported.
In the photo, Christina Seo — one of the dispensary’s managers — is stocking up before her shift.
The store said they loved having the scouts out there — and so did the customers.
