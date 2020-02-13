Girl Scout cookies sold outside Chicago marijuana dispensary

Posted 12:49 pm, February 13, 2020, by

Photo: Sarah Mitchell

CHICAGO — Girl Scout cookies were being sold on Tuesday, Feb. 11 outside a marijuana dispensary on Chicago’s north side.

A photo shows the clever young entrepreneur selling the treats outside of Dispensary 33 on N. Clark Street, WGN-TV reported.

In the photo, Christina Seo — one of the dispensary’s managers — is stocking up before her shift.

The store said they loved having the scouts out there — and so did the customers.

