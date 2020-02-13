× Girl Scout cookies sold outside Chicago marijuana dispensary

CHICAGO — Girl Scout cookies were being sold on Tuesday, Feb. 11 outside a marijuana dispensary on Chicago’s north side.

A photo shows the clever young entrepreneur selling the treats outside of Dispensary 33 on N. Clark Street, WGN-TV reported.

In the photo, Christina Seo — one of the dispensary’s managers — is stocking up before her shift.

The store said they loved having the scouts out there — and so did the customers.

Reporting to you live at Dispensary 33. We have Girl Scout cookies!! And not just the cannabis kind😩😩 Support your local Girl Scouts with us 🍪🌿 (We have very limited flower for all you stoners. First come first serve. Come through while supply lasts) pic.twitter.com/zmXSfmwoFl — Dispensary 33 (@Dispensary33) February 9, 2020