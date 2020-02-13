Have you seen him? Police seek man wanted for armed burglary, battery on Milwaukee’s north side

Wind chill advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday

February 13, 2020

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police have requested the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect wanted for armed burglary and battery that happened on the city’s north side, Feb. 5.

Police say the suspect forced entry into a victim’s home — on 64th Court just south of Bradley Road — and took several items. When the victim arrived home, the suspect waved a gun and struck the victim several times causing a laceration. The suspect then fled the scene.

Burglary and battery suspect

The suspect is described as an African-American man, 18 to 25 years old, 6′ tall with a thin build and light-medium complexion. He had dreadlocks and light facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on the left breast area, dark pants and dark-colored shoes.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7360, or call Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

