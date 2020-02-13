Wind chill advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday

Julie Louis-Dreyfus, Will Ferrell offer a sneak peek at new movie, ‘Downhill’

Posted 5:12 pm, February 13, 2020, by
Data pix.

MILWAUKEE -- In the new movie "Downhill," a couple's relationship gets rocky when the husband runs away from his family during a controlled avalanche at their ski report. Gino Salomone recently sat down with the stars of the film, Julie Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.