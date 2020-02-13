Kurt Busch: Turf from Daytona 500 victory immortalized

Posted 8:02 am, February 13, 2020, by , Updated at 08:04AM, February 13, 2020

DAYTONA, Fla. (NEXSTAR) — When NASCAR fans reminisce about Kurt Busch’s 2017 Daytona 500 victory, they remember a specific quirk: the turf attached to his front hood as he raced across the finish line.

On Wednesday’s Countdown to Daytona Media Day special, Busch described how Stewart-Haas Racing managed to remake the turf for the race-winning car, which now sits in the company’s lobby.

“[The turf] is like a piece that made it into history,” said Busch.

Watch ‘Countdown to Daytona’ for the inside-track preview to this Sunday’s Daytona 500 on FOX.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.