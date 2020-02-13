× Court Documents: MCSO deputy involved in fatal crash files lawsuit against sheriff, others

MILWAUKEE — According to court documents, Joel Streicher — the Milwaukee County sheriff’s deputy involved in a fatal crash on Saturday, Jan. 25 — has filed a lawsuit against Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas and others.

The civil suit was filed Thursday, Feb. 13 and lists Streicher and the Milwaukee Deputy Sheriffs’ Association as the plaintiffs — the Milwaukee County Clerk, Sheriff Lucas and Jason Hodel, MCSO captain of internal affairs, are listed as the defendants.

The Crash

The crash happened at the intersection of 10th and State — near the sheriff’s office and Milwaukee County Jail — on Jan. 25. Following the crash, Sheriff Lucas said Streicher had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation — standard protocol for the MCSO.

Investigators said 47-year-old Ceasar Stinson’s vehicle was overturned. Stinson, who worked as a lobbyist for Milwaukee Public Schools, died on the scene.

Stinson’s female passenger was taken to the hospital, as was the deputy. Sheriff Lucas said the deputy (Streicher) was not responding to a call when the crash happened.

Limited details were initially provided by Milwaukee County Sheriff Earnell Lucas on the afternoon of the crash. Sheriff Lucas said a 50-year-old deputy with 23 years of service (Streicher) was headed northbound on 10th Street when the squad collided with Stinson’s vehicle — which was headed westbound on State.

The Investigation

On Jan. 30, a Milwaukee County District Attorney told FOX6 News that, based on the initial reports, the investigation could last weeks. Once that investigation over, the matter will be handed over to the District Attorney’s Office to determine if anything about the crash could become a criminal matter.

MCSO officials said they were also conducting an internal review.