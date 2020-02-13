× Milwaukee Admirals begin road trip with loss to Chicago Wolves

ROSEMONT, Ill. — The Chicago Wolves scored five third-period goals to earn a come-from-behind, 5-2 win over the Milwaukee Admirals Thursday at Allstate Arena.

Milwaukee led 2-0 after two periods. The loss dropped Milwaukee’s record top 34-10-4-3. The five goals in the third period were the most allowed by the Admirals in a single period this season. The previous high was three (four times).

Chicago got on the board at 9:00 of the third period. Gage Quinney, standing near the crease, slapped a loose puck into the net for his 14th goal of the season to make the score 2-1.

Dylan Coghlan slapped a puck into the net from the left circle at 11:09 of the third to tie the score at 2-2.

Valentin Zykov’s deflection from the slot at 12:16 was the game-winner for Chicago.

Cody Glass made it 4-2 when he slid a backhander into the net at 13:43.

Tye McGinn closed the scoring with an empty-netter with 22 seconds to go in the contest.

Milwaukee scored the only goal of the first period. Tanner Jeannot passed the puck from behind Chicago’s net to Alex Carrier at the right point. Carrier’s low wrist shot was deflected into the net by Michael McCarron. It was McCarron’s 11th goal of the season (sixth with the Admirals).

The Admirals claimed a 2-0 lead at 11:59 of the second period. Miikka Salomaki forced an errant pass in front of the Chicago goal. Wolves defenseman Jimmy Schuldt passed the puck to the front of his net and Eeli Tolvanen intercepted and shot the puck under the crossbar. Tolvanen’s 14th goal of the season was assisted by Salomaki.

Milwaukee continues its three-game road trip with a visit to Winnipeg to play the Manitoba Moose Sat., Feb. 15 and Mon., Feb. 17. The Admirals return home to host the Iowa Wild at UWM Panther Arena Wed., Feb. 19.