× Milwaukee FD called to rollover crash near Miller Park Way and Burnham

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to a reported rollover accident near Miller Park Way and Burnham Street on Thursday evening.

Fire officials tell FOX6 News that the accident involved two cars and one of the cars was on its side.

Information regarding the cause of the crash and any injuries has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.