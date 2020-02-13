NASCAR trivia: A game to get you ready for the Daytona 500 race

DAYTONA, Fla. — We’re gearing up for the biggest NASCAR race of the year — the Daytona 500. It’s a race you can see only on FOX6 this coming Sunday, Feb. 16. Ahead of the race, the WakeUp crew thought it would be fun to play a game. We've got life-size cardboard cutouts of Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliot.

As part of the ramp-up, we have a Countdown to Daytona live stream featuring interviews with NASCAR’s biggest stars. It begins at noon CST on Wednesday, Feb. 12 from Daytona International Speedway!

 

 

