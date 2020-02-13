National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 12-13

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Feb. 12 overnight into Thursday, Feb. 13.

Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin. NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.

Milwaukee: 4.4″

Merton: 3.5″

Thiensville: 3″

Milwaukee Mithcell International: 2.3″

Milton: 2.3″

Mequon: 2.1″

Sturtevant: 2″

Waukesha: 2″

Mukwonago: 2″

Sullivan: 2″

New Berlin: 1.5″

Watertown: 1.5″

Oconomowoc: 1.5″

Slinger: 1.4″

CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service