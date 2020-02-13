National Weather Service: Snowfall totals for winter storm from Feb. 12-13

MILWAUKEE — The National Weather Service (NWS) collected data from the snowstorm that impacted southeast Wisconsin Wednesday, Feb. 12 overnight into Thursday, Feb. 13.
Below is a list of the running snowfall totals (in inches) in southeast Wisconsin. NOTE: Totals are updated as new data is gathered.
Milwaukee: 4.4″
Merton: 3.5″
Thiensville: 3″
Milwaukee Mithcell International: 2.3″
Milton: 2.3″
Mequon: 2.1″
Sturtevant: 2″
Waukesha: 2″
Mukwonago: 2″
Sullivan: 2″
New Berlin: 1.5″
Watertown: 1.5″
Oconomowoc: 1.5″
Slinger: 1.4″
CLICK HERE to view a snowfall totals map from the National Weather Service