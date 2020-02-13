Free Admission and Open to the Public!

Data pix.

Delavan welcomes some of the greatest kite performers in the world for a spectacular show you will not want to miss! In addition to the kite performances, expert ice and snow carvers will display their works of art Downtown Delavan and along the shores of Lake Lawn Resort. There will be concessions and warming stations throughout Lake Lawn Resort. You can also purchase or make your own kite to fly!

Data pix.