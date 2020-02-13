State rests case in David Scharlat trial, former federal agent accused of sexually assaulting 3 women

WAUKESHA COUNTY — On Thursday, Feb. 13, after nine days of testimony in the David Scharlat sexual assault trial in Waukesha County, that state rests its case. Scharlat’s attorney has not yet stated how many witnesses he will call.

Five felonies were filed in March 2018:

Third-degree sexual assault

First-degree sexual assault

Second-degree sexual assault with use of force — three counts

Scharlat stands accused of sexually assaulting three women over a five-year period. At the time of the alleged crimes, Scharlat was a federal agent, but the big bombshell Wednesday, Feb. 12 was that three-hour police interview with Scharlat, played in its entirety.

The three-hour video was played after hours of infighting in the courtroom that delayed the jury from hearing testimony for a good part of the morning. Even the judge had enough of the bickering between the defense and the prosecution.

For two hours before jurors heard any testimony, the defense tried to strike a forensic scientist’s testimony given the day before. The defense also tried to stop a domestic violence expert from taking the stand Wednesday — citing Scharlat was never charged with domestic abuse.

Scharlat, in the video, told police he and one of the alleged victims had an ongoing sexual relationship.