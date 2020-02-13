Wind chill advisory for all of SE Wisconsin from 8 p.m. Thursday through 10 a.m. Friday

Students, faculty write memories, share thoughts of MU Business Dean Joe Daniels

MILWAUKEE — A table has been set up at the Marquette University business school to allow students and faculty to share their favorite memories and thoughts of Joe Daniels, the dean of the school.

Daniels was tragically killed Tuesday night while crossing the street at 10th and Wisconsin on campus. Court filings say the 20-year-old woman who is believed to be responsible for the crash failed field sobriety tests. The filings say the SUV she was driving also smelled of burned marijuana, and a small bag of weed was found inside.

The driver of the SUV that struck Daniels did stay on scene and was arrested for OWI. Funeral arrangements for Daniels have not yet been set.

