60 years of love: Couples with same wedding anniversary celebrate Valentine’s Day together

February 14, 2020
MILWAUKEE -- Valentine's Day is a day to make an impression on the one you love. The hope is that they'll be your valentine again next year, too.

It's Valentine's Day -- which means the conversation is about a good card.

"It's a kitten peeking around the corner and it says 'you still surprise me,'" said Sharon Braun.

More than 60 years later -- Sharon and John Braun still surprise each other. And they still have vivid memories of their wedding day.

"I try to do clever things, but I'm running out of ideas," said Sharon Braun.

"It was a beautiful day just like this," said Warren Braun.

Helen and John Albert have similar memories of their wedding.

"It was a beautiful day, beautiful day," said Helen Albert.

Similar memories because it turns out it was the same exact day, same exact time.

"11 a.m., Saturday, June 20, 1959," said Sharon Baun.

"June 20, 1959," said Helen Albert.

The shared anniversary sparked a friendship at the Harwood Place Retirement Community. The couple now celebrates Valentine's Day and anniversaries together.

"Well, we are good friends. We've developed a strong friendship," said John Albert.

With more than 120 years of marriage at the table -- they have advice for others looking to celebrate decades with the same valentine.

"You try to put the other person first which is very hard to do when you're young. Put the other person's desires before your own," said Warren Braun.

"I don't think there's necessarily anything secret, you just have to keep working at it. Don't give up," said Helen Albert.

The couples are going to the sweetheart dinner together Friday night, Feb. 14.

