A sweet treat so simple there is still time to whip it up tonight — and it’s pretty good for you

MILWAUKEE -- It's time to get dipping! Rob Heotis with Pete's Fruit Market joins Real Milwaukee with some delicious desserts that are also good for you, for the most part.

CHOCOLATE COVERED STRAWBERRIES

INGREDIENTS:

● 24 oz. of milk, dark, or white chocolate wafers, chips or bars.

● 2 lb. of fresh strawberries stem attached if available.

DECORATIONS EXAMPLES:

● crushed nuts

● coconut flakes

● sprinkles

● crushed pretzels

● mini chocolate chips

● mini Valentine candies

DIRECTIONS:

1. Wash the strawberries with water and place them on a baking sheet lined with paper towels. Pat strawberries dry and let sit for 20 min. It is important ro make sure strawberries are completely dry before dipping them in chocolate. If the strawberries are the least bit wet the chocolate will not stick.

2. Put the chocolates into a heat proof glass or metal bowl. Fill a medium saucepans with a couple inches of water and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Turn off the heat; set the bowl of chocolate over the water to form a double boiler. Stir chocolate while melting until smooth. (Another option is to melt the chocolates in a microwave safe bowl at half power, for 1 minute, stir and then heat for another minute or until melted.) Once the chocolates are melted and smooth, remove from the heat.

3. Line a sheet pan with parchment or waxed paper. Holding the strawberry by the stem, dip the fruit into the chocolate making sure not to get the green leaves covered in chocolate. Lift and twist slightly, letting excess chocolate fall back into the bowl. At this time you may dip the strawberry into coconut, nuts, sprinkles or any of the decorations you may be using.

4. For a white chocolate drizzle strawberry, melt white chocolate in the same way you did in #2. Dip a fork in the melted white chocolate and drizzle the white chocolate over the dipped strawberries.

5. Set strawberries on the parchment paper. Repeat with the rest of the strawberries. Set the strawberries aside or in the refrigerator until the chocolate sets, about 30 minutes.

Serve within six hours of preparation or store in the refrigerator for up to 2 days. Let strawberries get to room temperature before serving.

Get creative with your strawberries! Dip them in a topping of your choice immediately after you`ve dipped them in the melted chocolate. You can also dip other fruits and goodies into the chocolate the same way you did the strawberries. Below is a list of some ideas for you to dip in chocolate.

Additional ingredients for dipping into chocolate:

● apple slices

● cut pineapple

● cut bananas

● starfruit

● mandarins

● fresh cherries pit removed

● pretzels