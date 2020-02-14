‘An action-packed voyage:’ Disney’s most popular movies are coming to life on ice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Disney's most popular movies are coming to life on ice. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Fiserv Forum where the theme to this year's show is dream big.

Disney On Ice (website)

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Fiserv Forum from Thursday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Tickets for the performances at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com. Sign up now at http://www.disneyonice.com to become a Preferred Customer and gain early access to the best seats available, beginning today, Tuesday, Oct. 22.

Join the wayfinder Moana and the greatest demigod that ever lived, Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti. Explore the Land of the Dead as Miguel from Disney•Pixar’s Coco brings the festivities of Dia de los Muertos to the ice. Get tangled up in Rapunzel’s hair-raising quest to see the floating lights. Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom. And discover the strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

Dream Big captures all the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure skating, glamourous costumes and stunning set designs. Through innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, audiences are transported to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams. High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience families will never forget!