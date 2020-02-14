‘Captures all the magic and adventure:” Disney On Ice: Big Dreams slides into the Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE -- Disney's most popular movies are coming to life on ice. Brian Kramp spent the morning at Fiserv Forum where the theme to this year's show is dream big.

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most adventurous heroes when Disney On Ice presents Dream Big comes to Fiserv Forum from Thursday, Feb. 13 to Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020. Tickets for the performances at Milwaukee’s world-class venue will go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 10 a.m., and can be purchased at FiservForum.com. Sign up now at http://www.disneyonice.com to become a Preferred Customer and gain early access to the best seats available, beginning today, Tuesday, Oct. 22.

