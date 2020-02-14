Caught on camera: Police chasing shoplifter get an assist from a quick-thinking customer

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Police in Peachtree City, Georgia got an assist from a citizen this week in dealing with a shoplifter — and it was all caught on camera.

When authorities were tracking a shoplifter and began to pursue on foot, a customer outside the Walmart in Peachtree City saw what was happening — and used his cart to slow down the suspect just enough for authorities to get their man.

Part of the Facebook post caption reads as follows:

“While we are eternally grateful for this citizen’s quick thinking and impeccable timing, we never encourage anybody to intervene in a police situation.”

