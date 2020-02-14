Closures and new projects: A look at the upcoming road construction that could impact your commute

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Construction is chugging along on I-94 -- but there's a new project in the works. Ryan Luck with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the upcoming construction that could impact your commute.

I-94 North-South (North Segment: College Avenue to County G)

MONDAY - WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 17-19, 2020

I-94 EAST (SB) Closure:

I-94 EAST (SB) from Rawson Avenue south to 7 Mile Road is scheduled to have an overnight full freeway closure from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. for pavement markings.

Detour:

Travelers can use Rawson Avenue, 27th Street, West Frontage Road, and 7 Mile Road to get around the freeway closures.

* New future I-43 Project (Silver Spring Drive to WIS 60)

WisDOT is underway with the design for a roadway reconstruction project on I-43 from just north of Silver Spring Drive in Milwaukee County to WIS 60 in Ozaukee County.

Schedule:

Environmental Re-evaluation – currently underway

Design engineering and Right of Way Acquisition – 2020-2022

Preliminary construction - mid-2021

Construction - 2022-2024

Project work will include:

Reconstruct, modernize, and expand I-43 to six lanes (three lanes in each direction).

Improve safety and traffic operations.

Reconstruct five service road interchanges.

Construct a new interchange at Highland Road.

Replace the Union Pacific railroad bridge over I-43 in Glendale.

Expand a section of Port Washington Road in Glendale from two lanes to four lanes.

WisDOT recently held two Public Involvement Meetings with over 800 attendees and would like to thank everyone for coming out and offering valuable input imperative to this project.