× Colin Kaepernick to pen memoir through his new publishing house

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is to pen a memoir through his newly formed publishing house.

The athlete-turned-activist has been unsigned by an NFL team since 2017 after he sparked controversy by kneeling during the National Anthem before several games in protest at police shootings and other social injustices faced by African-Americans.

Kaepernick says the memoir will outline the “experiences that led to the act of protest that has inspired the world.”

No title or release date has yet been revealed.

READ: Colin Kaepernick said he’s been working out at 5 a.m., 5 days a week for 3 years

READ: Three years on, Colin Kaepernick remains in limbo

‘Reading is a liberator of the mind’

The 32-year-old says he founded his new publishing house — Kaepernick Publishing — to create opportunities for “black and brown writers to control their narratives and retain ownership.” The new project is in partnership with Audible, which will release the audio version of his new book.

“Reading is a liberator of the mind and will give us the thoughts and ideas to free our bodies,” said Kaepernick Publishing’s website.

“By elevating a new generation of writers and creators, we seek to inspire all generations of readers and listeners through the development and publication of meaningful works of all genres with the focus of amplifying diverse views and voices.”

The former NFL star told USA Today earlier this week that he wanted to address the very public fall-out of his protest and clear up the many questions that people have about his decision.

“Why did I do it? Why did I do it at that moment? Why wasn’t it earlier in my career? A lot of questions surrounding what led me to that point. Which led me to wanting to share that story and give insight,” he told USA Today.

Kaepernick maintains that he wants to continue his NFL career one day and insists he is ready to step back into the sport.