Franklin police squad involved in crash near 76th and Ryan Road, officer sustains minor injuries

FRANKLIN –A Franklin Police Department marked squad was involved in a personal injury crash with another vehicle at the intersection of West Ryan Road and South 76th Street on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to police, at 12:48 p.m. an on-duty police officer radioed dispatch and advised they had been involved in a crash with another vehicle.

Both the officer and the driver of the other vehicle, a 22-year-old man from Waterford, were examined at the scene by the Franklin Fire Department.

The officer was transported to an area hospital with minor injuries, the Waterford man was released from the scene.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is conducting the crash investigation.