Have you seen him? Police looking for missing UWM student

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department and UW-Milwaukee police have asked for public assistance finding a missing student.

Sean Baek, a freshman at UWM, was last seen leaving the main entrance of the Cambridge Commons residence hall near North and Cambridge Avenue at around 1:25 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14.

Baek was last seen wearing a Milwaukee Bucks cap; maroon, white and dark-colored shirt; and white shoes. He is described as 5’10” and around 160 pounds. Police say he has Type 1 diabetes and is insulin-dependent; he will be in need of that medication soon.

Authorities have been searching the neighborhood and the nearby Milwaukee River. Foul play is not suspected at this time.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact UWM police at 414-229-4627 or Milwaukee police at 414-935-7211.