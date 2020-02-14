× IL man leads police on pursuit, seen with cellphone in hand ‘as if he was filming being pursued’

RACINE COUNTY — Racine County deputies arrested a 33-year-old Illinois man following a high-speed pursuit on Thursday afternoon, Feb. 13. Racine County officials identified the man in a news release as Nolan Gurdak.

Officials say deputies attempted to stop a vehicle southbound on I-94 near Highway 11 just before 3 p.m. Thursday. This, after the vehicle passed a patrol vehicle and accelerated to speeds over 95 mph in a 70 mph zone. The vehicle attempted to elude deputies with dangerous, evasive maneuvers, officials say. At one point, officials say the driver of the vehicle stuck out his hand from his window and showed his middle finger to the deputies. The driver was also seen with his cellphone in his hand — as if he was filming being pursued.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle eventually pulled over to the shoulder of I-94 and a high-risk traffic stop was conducted. Gurdak was taken into custody without incident.

The sheriff’s office said an open-air sniff of the vehicle was conducted and a K-9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search also resulted in a finding of 14.5 grams of marijuana and an Alprazolam pill.

Gurdak was placed through field sobriety tests which he subsequently failed and arrested for OWI 1st.

Gurdak is being held at the Racine County Jail on charges of:

Fleeing and Eluding

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of schedule IV drugs

Gurdak was already cited for:

Unsafe lane deviation

Unreasonable and imprudent speed

Reckless driving

Inattentive driving

Failure to yield

OWI 1st