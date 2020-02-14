Jury now considers evidence, deliberates sex assault case against David Scharlat

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WAUKESHA -- The jury is now considering the evidence and arguments in the David Scharlat sexual assault trial. Closing arguments wrapped up early Friday afternoon, Feb. 14.

Scharlat is a former federal agent accused of sexually assaulting three women. Prosecutors say the crimes occurred over five years and position Scharlat as a "sexual predator" who manipulated and controlled women, had sex with them without their consent and used his gun and badge to intimidate them.

The case has been tried over the last two weeks. But the defense called no witnesses. Instead, Scharlat's attorney, Paul Bucher, relied on a block of swiss cheese during his closing arguments -- to demonstrate the many holes in the state's case.

It was a different approach. Bucher argued that Scharlat's reputation has been ruined. Scharlat maintains all sexual relations were consensual, though, Bucher admitted, their sexual encounters were rough and that the women could have left if they felt uncomfortable.

The jury heard graphic testimony from doctors and the alleged victims.

"That man sexually assaulted each one of these women," said Michele Hulgaard, prosecutor.

"This case should never have been charged. You shouldn't have to be here," said Paul Bucher, defense attorney.

Previously, the judge stated it will be up to the jury to decide if it wants to continue deliberations through the evening -- or if they want to pause and continue on Monday if this goes late.