Made with love: 3 dishes ranging from sweet to spicy that your loved ones will devour

MILWAUKEE -- It may be in the teens outside -- but you can still get your grilling on inside. Grilling buddies, Mad Dog and Merrill, join Real Milwaukee with some recipes that can spice up your Valentine's Day.
Spicy Crusted Zucchini Wedges
- 7-inch zucchini cut into 4 wedges lengthwise
- Half cup grated parmesan cheese
- 3 tablespoons garlic pepper seasoning blend
- Quarter teaspoon cayenne pepper
- Italian dressing to marinate
Marinate wedges two hours, mix seasonings and cheese together on cutting board, roll zucchini in the mixture, grill low direct heat for twenty minutes
Honey Glazed Grilled Salmon
- Two 6 oz sections of salmon
- Quarter cup honey
- 2 teaspoon ginger
- Eighth cup sweet rich bbq sauce
- Oil to coat
- Course seasoning blend ( gramma hazel)
Lightly oil salmon, season to taste, grill skin side down medium direct heat for 10 minutes then baste with honey ,bbq sauce, ginger mixture, grill an additional 10 minutes, till salmon firm To touch
Sweet Potato Pie
- Large sweet potato
- 3 tablespoons apricot preserves
- 3 tablespoons each , walnut pieces, peacon pieces, and coconut
- Quarter cup raisins or dry cherries
With a sharp knife and steady hand cut two,,one inch thick center cut slabs of sweet potatoe , brush oil on both sides of sweet potato paddles, grill direct medium heat 4 to 5 minutes a side till tender ,top each with preserves, walnut, peacon,coconut and raisins, drizzle with honey. Add a dusting of cinnamon and nutmeg and then serve
Mad Dog & Merrill - Back by popular demand, the 'grilling buddies' take to the Culinary Stage several times each day, sharing tasty new grilling recipes and a presentation that will have you laughing all the way to the dinner table. Feb. 14, Noon-6 p.m.; Feb. 15, Noon & 6 p.m.; Feb. 16, 2 & 4 p.m.
Spring Home Improvement Show Hours, Tickets & Parking
Fri., Feb. 14, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sat., Feb. 15, 10 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Sun., Feb. 16, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.
$10 in advance (online only); $12 at the door; Seniors (60+) are $8 at the door; children age 17 and younger and retired and active duty military personnel (with I.D.) are free $6 for parking at State Fair; ample street parking is also available.