Milwaukee FD called to fire on city's south side; no injuries

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Fire Department was called to a fire near 15th Place and Windlake Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 14.

Officials say the one-and-a-half-story building was unoccupied at the time of the fire. Nobody was injuries and nobody was displaced.

The fire started in the basement, and the cause is under investigation.