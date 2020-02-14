× New Orleans police arrest 11-year-old in connection to 22 vehicle burglaries

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Three suspects have been arrested and three more are wanted by the NOPD in connection to more than two dozen car burglaries.

An 11-year-old male was arrested in connection to 22 auto burglaries. All of the burglaries occurred in the Gentilly Terrace area.

Police have also obtained an arrest warrant for a 16-year-old male in connection to the same burglaries. Detectives are working to identify two other subjects involved as well.

In the Lakeview area, a 16-year-old male and a 17-year-old male have been arrested in connection to nine auto burglaries.

An arrest warrant has been issued for an adult female for a separate case in that same area.

And in Gentilly, an arrest warrant has been issued for an adult male for two auto burglaries.