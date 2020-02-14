No shoes, no coat: Boy found alone in street near 21st and Lapham

MILWAUKEE — A 4-year-old boy was found wandering alone on the coldest day of the year on Milwaukee’s south side early Friday, Feb. 14.

The boy was found near 21st and Lapham at around 10 a.m. — cold, scared and crying for his mom. He was out in the dangerous cold standing in the middle of the road wearing no shoes and no coat.

When no parent could be found, a couple of strangers stepped in to help. A man scooped him up and out of harm’s way, and a woman stopped to help, putting the boy in her vehicle to get him warm.

Police tell FOX6 News that the child is doing fine, but that this was a dangerous situation. He was taken to the hospital for a precautionary check-up and medical staff found no health issues.

The boy is now back home with his family. Police are not pursuing criminal charges.