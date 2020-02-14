× ‘Site security, plaza event security and gate screeners:’ Fiserv Forum to hold job fair Feb. 17

MILWAUKEE — Fiserv Forum will hold a job fair for site security, plaza event security, and gate screeners on Monday, Feb. 17 from 10 a.m. to noon in the atrium.

The positions will pay $13.50 until July 1 when the hourly wage will increase to $15. Premium pay will be designated for positions involving outdoor work.

The historic $15 per hour minimum wage is due to the recent contract agreement between Fiserv Forum and Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization (MASH), which made Fiserv Forum a national model for all service and hospitality workers.

Candidates are asked to bring a hard copy of their resume.

Visit www.bucks.com/careers for more information.