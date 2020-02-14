Suspect sought: Over $1,000 worth of merchandise stolen from Ulta Beauty in Menomonee Falls

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department needs your help to identify a suspect accused of stealing $1,150 worth of perfume from Ulta Beauty. It happened around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

According to police, the suspect entered the store, selected numerous fragrances, and left the store without making any attempt to purchase the merchandise.

The suspect then ran to a waiting “E” series, multi-passenger van. Once the suspect entered the van, it fled the parking lot to the east with approximately $1,150 worth of cologne/perfume.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department at 262-532-8700.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at http://www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.