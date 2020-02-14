× Tyrone Smith, accused of pointing BB gun at police, appears for preliminary hearing

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South High School student shot by a police officer after authorities say he brought a BB gun to class appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Feb. 14.

In early December, prosecutors say 18-year-old Tyrone Smith pointed a BB gun at a classmate’s head. At the time, authorities said the student believed it may have been a real firearm. That student reported this to the school resource officer — which led to a school lockdown.

Smith was shot after authorities say he did not obey police commands — and pulled his hands out of his pockets while holding the weapon.

Smith is due back in court on March 6 to enter pleas to the charges against him.