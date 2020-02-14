Tyrone Smith, accused of pointing BB gun at police, appears for preliminary hearing

Posted 4:00 pm, February 14, 2020, by

Tyrone Smith

WAUKESHA — The Waukesha South High School student shot by a police officer after authorities say he brought a BB gun to class appeared before a judge for a preliminary hearing on Friday, Feb. 14.

In early December, prosecutors say 18-year-old Tyrone Smith pointed a BB gun at a classmate’s head. At the time, authorities said the student believed it may have been a real firearm. That student reported this to the school resource officer — which led to a school lockdown.

Smith was shot after authorities say he did not obey police commands — and pulled his hands out of his pockets while holding the weapon.

Smith is due back in court on March 6 to enter pleas to the charges against him.

Tyrone Smith

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.