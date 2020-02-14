× USDOT awards Port Milwaukee $15+ million development grant

MILWAUKEE — The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration awarded more than $15.8 million in discretionary grant funding to Port Milwaukee, the department announced Friday, Feb. 14.

The grant was awarded to fund the port’s Agricultural Maritime Export Facility project through the Department’s Port Infrastructure Development Program.

“Ports are gateways to the world and port infrastructure investments will improve the regional economy, increase productivity and economic competitiveness, and create more jobs,” said U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine L. Chao.

The grant will be used to develop an under-utilized parcel of land at the port into an export facility for agricultural commodities. The project will promote exports and energy-efficient trade in the region.

The Port Infrastructure Development Program supports efforts by ports and industry stakeholders to improve facility and freight infrastructure to ensure the nation’s freight transportation needs — present and future — are met. The program provides capital financing and project management assistance to improve port capacity and efficiency. Of the 15 projects that were awarded grants, six are located in Opportunity Zones, which were created to revitalize economically distressed communities using private investments.

“We are very excited to have the opportunity to work more directly with America’s ports to enhance their facilities,” said Maritime Administrator Mark H. Buzby. “The grants awarded will ensure that these facilities are operating at their highest, most productive capacities.”

The United States relies heavily on its maritime services and infrastructure. Ports are an unsung economic boon, directly and indirectly providing countless jobs for Americans. Improving these facilities benefits the American economy and increases the capacity and efficiency of our transportation and supply network nationwide.