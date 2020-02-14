× Vanilla Ice, Naughty By Nature, Rob Base to perform at Miller Park on July 11

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Brewers announced on Friday, Feb. 14 that Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature and Rob Base will perform in the I Love the 90’s Tour postgame concert at Miller Park on Saturday, July 11, as part of the Brewers Decade Weekends to celebrate the 50th anniversary season.

The Brewers say fans can lock in their seat for the I Love the 90’s Tour postgame concert by purchasing tickets to the July 11 game against the Colorado Rockies. All fans in attendance for the game are invited to stay to watch the concert. For super fans interested in access to the field for the show, a Field Pass may be purchased online at brewers.com/90sTour, over the phone at 414-902-4000, or by mentioning this event at the Miller Park Ticket Windows.

Vanilla Ice’s iconic hit “Ice Ice Baby,” broke every record, was the first hip hop song to reach #1 on the all-genre Billboard Charts and resulted in Grammy, AMA and People’s Choice nominations. Naughty by Nature’s “O.P.P” launched them into mainstream success, with the group also boasting four Grammy nominations and winning “Best Rap Album” for Poverty’s Paradise in 1996. Rob Base, long considered one of the pioneers in bringing rap music to the mainstream, reached multi-Platinum status with hits such as “It Takes Two,” “Joy and Pain,” and “Get on the Dance Floor.”