× Fire causes $10,000 in damage to Ashley’s Bar-B-Que near 15th and Center in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — A fire caused roughly $10,000 in damage to Ashley’s Bar-B-Que at 15th and Center in Milwaukee shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 15.

An officer on the scene told FOX6 News one of the smokers inside the restaurant may have relit.

There was nobody inside the restaurant at the time of the fire — and there were no injuries.

The exact cause of the remains under investigation.