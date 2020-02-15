Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

Harrison Ford will start filming new Indiana Jones movie sooner than you might think

The fedora worn by Harrison Ford's character Indiana Jones in the 'Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark' film is on show at the Imax in central London on September 6, 2018 and will be auctioned on September 20. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

The man who plays Indiana Jones and is ready for his next crusade.

Actor Harrison Ford told Ellen DeGeneres in an appearance on her talk show that production on the fifth Indiana Jones movie is set to begin this summer. (In an appearance on CBS Sunday Morning, set to air February 16, the actor put the start as early as two months from the date the interview was filmed.)

“I can deny that it’s not happening,” Ford told DeGeneres when asked about the reports of another installment.

“So it is happening,” the host confirmed.

Indeed, it is, Ford said.

“It’s going to be fun. I am excited,” he said. “They’re great fun to make.”

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 13: Harrison Ford arrives at the World Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ “The Call of the Wild” at the El Capitan Theatre on February 13, 2020 in Hollywood, California. The film releases on Friday, February 21, 2020. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

The last film from the Indiana Jones film franchise was 2008’s “Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull,” which came almost 20 years after the third movie.

“Raiders of the Lost Ark,” “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” and “Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade” were released in 1981, 1984 and 1989, respectively.

In his interview on CBS, Ford said he feels a sense of “responsibility” any time he returns to an iconic role.

“I feel obliged to make sure that our efforts are as ambitious as they were when we started,” he said.

