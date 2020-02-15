‘I was pressured:’ Mother of missing 5-year-old recants statement implicating her husband

DICKSON, Tenn. — A Tennessee woman whose 5-year-old son is missing changed her story which had implicated her husband. It could be a key turn of events in a trial with little physical evidence.

The problem with Krystal and Joseph Daniels is you simply don’t know what to believe. Their son, Joe Clyde Daniels, disappeared from the family’s Dickson County home in April 2018. The 5-year-old is assumed dead, but no remains have been found.

Joseph Daniels, the boy’s father, was charged with homicide; his mother, Krystal Daniels, with aggravated child neglect.

Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said she found her husband standing with fists clenched over a motionless Joe Clyde Daniels. He saw her, and…

“She said Joseph Daniels did take a swing at her,” said Joey Boyd, TBI agent. “He didn’t hit her, and told her that if she told anybody, that he would kill her.”

In a phone interview, Krystal Daniels said she’s taking back that incriminating statement — key to the prosecution.

“Yes, I am very frustrated, and just, you know, and I do understand that if I wouldn’t have… if I wouldn’t have felt pressured, um, at the time of the interview that was done with TBI — I was not on my mental health meds and, um, I do feel like I was pressured,” said Krystal Daniels. “No, there’s, you know, there’s such a thing as false confession and, I mean…I, you know, I regret every bit of it — what I said.”

“It’s a real mess when you start changing your story like that,” said Nick Leonardo, legal analyst.

Leonardo said after initially cooperating with the FBI, Krystal Daniels seemed to be siding with her husband — with both set to stand trial in August, held on $1 million bond each.