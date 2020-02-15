Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

Lynn Cohen, who played Magda in ‘Sex and the City,’ dies at 86

Posted 12:22 pm, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 01:19PM, February 15, 2020

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 02: Lynn Cohen attends the 5th Annual Lilly awards at Playwrights Horizons on June 2, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

NEW YORK — Lynn Cohen, an actress best known for playing the plainspoken housekeeper and nanny Magda in “Sex and the City,” has died. She was 86.

Cohen died Friday in New York City, said her manager, Josh Pultz said. Additional details were not immediately available.

A native of Kansas City, Missouri, Cohen had a long and diverse career as a stage, film and television performer. Her dozens of credits ranged from “Nurse Jackie” and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to the feature films “Across the Universe” and “The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.”

In HBO’s “Sex and City,” Cohen’s character was employed by attorney Miranda Hobbes, played by Cynthia Nixon. Magda was featured in the television and movie versions of the popular show, which also starred Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Kim Cattrall.

