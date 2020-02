Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The Door County Sled Dogs will be celebrating their birthdays at Red Arrow Park in downtown Milwaukee on Saturday, Feb. 15 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

This is a free, family-friendly event for all ages. There will be complimentary Grebe's birthday cake for our guests as well as cake for the dogs, as everyone sings "Happy Birthday" to the rescues.