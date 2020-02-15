Coverage leading up to the Daytona 500, the great American Race 🏁

Police: 14-year-old held in death of Barnard College student Tessa Majors

Posted 11:29 am, February 15, 2020, by , Updated at 11:33AM, February 15, 2020

NEW YORK — A 14-year-old has been arrested in the fatal stabbing of a Barnard College student in a Manhattan park in December, authorities said Saturday.

The male suspect has been indicted by a grand jury and was taken into custody Friday night without incident, New York City Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said at a news conference.

Eighteen-year-old Tessa Majors was stabbed as she walked through Morningside Park early the evening of Dec. 11. She staggered up a flight of stairs to street level and collapsed in a crosswalk.

The attack, two days before the start of final exams at the all-women’s school, troubled city residents because of its proximity to campus and its apparent randomness.

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 26: A makeshift memorial stands for 18-year-old Barnard College freshman Tessa Majors in Morningside Park on December 26, 2019 in New York City. The NYPD announced Thursday that they had located a 14-year-old linked to the stabbing of Majors, who was murdered in the park one block from Columbia University earlier this month. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

The suspect is being charged as an adult with one count of intentional murder and one count of felony murder, officials said.

An arraignment is set for Wednesday, officials said.

Majors played in a rock band and had told an editor from a newspaper internship in high school that she planned to take journalism classes in college.

Barnard is part of the Ivy League’s Columbia University.

